ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ALPEK stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. ALPEK has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.

ALPEK Company Profile

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates in two segments, Polyester and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers manufacturing; and PET, a plastic resin used in the beverage, food, and consumer good packaging applications.

