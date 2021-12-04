Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ziff Davis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.50.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $107.87 on Tuesday. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $90.75 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.46.

In other news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,700,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $297,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 12.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

