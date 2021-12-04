Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €95.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KBX. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($115.91) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($106.82) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €103.40 ($117.50).

KBX opened at €87.24 ($99.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.28. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €88.16 ($100.18) and a one year high of €117.24 ($133.23). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €92.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

