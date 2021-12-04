Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $181.31

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 181.31 ($2.37) and traded as low as GBX 177 ($2.31). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 177.60 ($2.32), with a volume of 2,220,990 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 181.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 499.97. The company has a current ratio of 29.90, a quick ratio of 29.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

