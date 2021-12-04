Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MQ. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.09.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.40.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Marqeta by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marqeta by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Marqeta by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 34,846 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Marqeta by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 108,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth $1,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

