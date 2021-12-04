Northland Securities Increases SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Price Target to $21.00

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.
SABS opened at 9.88 on Thursday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of 7.30 and a 52 week high of 12.90.
SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc
