AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AIA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAGIY opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53. AIA Group has a twelve month low of $41.12 and a twelve month high of $56.53.

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

