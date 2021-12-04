AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AIA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAGIY opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53. AIA Group has a twelve month low of $41.12 and a twelve month high of $56.53.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

