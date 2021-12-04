Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Artelo Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company’s product pipeline consists of ART27.13, ART12.11 and ART26.12 which are in clinical stage. Artelo Biosciences Inc. is based in La Jolla, CA. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARTL. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 614,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 80,396 shares during the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

