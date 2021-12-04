Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.08

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.08 and traded as low as C$1.69. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$1.77, with a volume of 88,195 shares changing hands.

SMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC downgraded Sierra Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$289.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

