Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.86 and traded as low as C$0.86. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 650,975 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GTE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$319.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.86.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.