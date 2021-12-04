American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the October 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 277,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.14.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Superconductor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in American Superconductor by 58.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in American Superconductor by 163.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in American Superconductor by 8.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

