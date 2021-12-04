F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of NYSE:FXLV opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22. F45 Training has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.40). Analysts predict that F45 Training will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Gilchrist bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $260,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 262,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,250.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $99,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

