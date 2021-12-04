SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SASDY opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. SAS AB has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.
SAS AB (publ) Company Profile
