SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SASDY opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. SAS AB has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

SAS AB (publ) Company Profile

SAS AB engages in the provision of air transportation services, air cargo, and other aviation services at selected airports in the route network. The firm manages passenger flights on an extensive Nordic and international route network. It operates through following geographical segments: Domestic, Intra-Scandinavian, Europe and Intercontinental.

