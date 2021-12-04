Zacks Investment Research Lowers EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $399.13 million, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in EZCORP by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 43,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EZCORP by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 25,531 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 114,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 70,665 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 46,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

