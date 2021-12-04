Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Financial Contrast

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Whiting Petroleum and Callon Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum 0 3 5 0 2.63 Callon Petroleum 0 8 2 0 2.20

Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $74.71, suggesting a potential upside of 18.76%. Callon Petroleum has a consensus target price of $58.13, suggesting a potential upside of 23.17%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Whiting Petroleum.

Volatility & Risk

Whiting Petroleum has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callon Petroleum has a beta of 3.06, indicating that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Callon Petroleum -25.79% 40.51% 7.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and Callon Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A $3.38 18.61 Callon Petroleum $1.03 billion 2.55 -$2.53 billion ($11.20) -4.21

Whiting Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Callon Petroleum. Callon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whiting Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

