DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) PT Raised to $22.00 at Northland Securities

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DCGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DocGo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ DCGO opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. DocGo has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $11.86.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

