Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $7.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.63.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $387.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $6.58.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.81%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

