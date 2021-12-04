Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,350 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($56.83) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DGE. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,770 ($62.32) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($60.75) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,981.33 ($52.02).

Get Diageo alerts:

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,837.50 ($50.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.84. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,664.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,540.87.

In other news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 219 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,770 ($49.26) per share, with a total value of £8,256.30 ($10,786.91). Insiders bought a total of 25,690 shares of company stock valued at $90,607,536 in the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.