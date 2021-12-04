Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Craig Hallum

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ FENC opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $115.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of -0.06. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 32,251 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,292,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

