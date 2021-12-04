Citigroup Increases Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $28.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.48% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $22.86 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,760,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,813,000 after buying an additional 978,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,905 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

