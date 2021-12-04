Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

PINS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.52. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $438,087.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 704,614 shares of company stock valued at $37,502,608 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 2.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Pinterest by 23.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

