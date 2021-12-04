Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $58.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOVA. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.13. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 158.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 343.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after purchasing an additional 330,687 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth $2,765,000.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

