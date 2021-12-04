Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.28

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.28 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12), with a volume of 45,324 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £28.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

In related news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards sold 879,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total transaction of £96,694.62 ($126,332.14).

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

