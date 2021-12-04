FY2023 EPS Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Decreased by Analyst

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.36.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AKR. Truist Securities increased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $34,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,460 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 545.50%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

