Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.28

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.28 and traded as low as $30.76. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 2,937 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $139.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 25.41%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 23,700.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 105.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 81.8% in the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 13.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

