CareTech (LON:CTH) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $617.46

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 617.46 ($8.07) and traded as low as GBX 570 ($7.45). CareTech shares last traded at GBX 572 ($7.47), with a volume of 43,979 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of CareTech in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get CareTech alerts:

The company has a market cap of £648.28 million and a P/E ratio of 12.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 621.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 617.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for CareTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.