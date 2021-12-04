Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.11

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 132.11 ($1.73) and traded as high as GBX 159 ($2.08). Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at GBX 159 ($2.08), with a volume of 12,495 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital initiated coverage on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “house stock” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 163.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 132.11. The firm has a market cap of £46.21 million and a P/E ratio of -318.00.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

