HDFC Bank Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,874 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 961% compared to the typical daily volume of 271 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

