Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,785 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 291% compared to the typical volume of 713 call options.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $320,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $93,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,211 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,003,000 after acquiring an additional 672,442 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 3.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,139,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,314,000 after buying an additional 299,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yext by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,585,000 after buying an additional 115,155 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Yext by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 646,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on YEXT. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.40. Yext has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Yext will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

