SkyWest Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 4,155 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,211% compared to the average volume of 317 put options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKYW. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $38.86 on Friday. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 9.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 210.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

