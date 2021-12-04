Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Cut to $535.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $552.00 to $535.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.12.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $528.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $493.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

