Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $94.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on H. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.03.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $80.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $94.92.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

