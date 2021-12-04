Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Marlowe (LON:MRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt upped their target price on Marlowe from GBX 951 ($12.42) to GBX 1,026 ($13.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Marlowe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 848.40 ($11.08).

LON MRL opened at GBX 925 ($12.09) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. Marlowe has a 1-year low of GBX 556 ($7.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 974 ($12.73). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 906.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 847.53. The company has a market cap of £764.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.94.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

