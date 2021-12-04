Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Shares of OCUP stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, research analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Pepose bought 12,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $59,997.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

