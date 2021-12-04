Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) versus CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) Head to Head Analysis

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and CVR Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -115.23% -36.83% CVR Medical N/A -11.55% 26.27%

4.4% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Titan Medical and CVR Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.00 million 3.39 -$24.18 million ($0.49) -1.24 CVR Medical N/A N/A -$170,000.00 $0.01 1.52

CVR Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Titan Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Titan Medical and CVR Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Titan Medical presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 555.74%. Given Titan Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Medical is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Volatility & Risk

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.98, indicating that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

CVR Medical Company Profile

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS). Its CSS device is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic and low frequency sound wave analysis technology, which is designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. The company was founded on December 10, 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

