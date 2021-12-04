Reviewing Minim (MINM) and The Competition

Minim (NASDAQ: MINM) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Minim to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Minim has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minim’s rivals have a beta of 3.66, indicating that their average stock price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

52.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.9% of Minim shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Minim and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00 Minim Competitors 189 709 1228 44 2.52

Minim currently has a consensus price target of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 126.38%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 10.29%. Given Minim’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Minim is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Minim and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90% Minim Competitors -32.26% -22.09% -4.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Minim and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minim $47.99 million -$3.86 million -21.17 Minim Competitors $695.62 million $11.16 million 38.97

Minim’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Minim. Minim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Minim rivals beat Minim on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

