System1 Group’s (SYS1) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of System1 Group (LON:SYS1) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on the stock.

SYS1 stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 303.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 279.63. System1 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 380 ($4.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £45.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.16.

Get System1 Group alerts:

In related news, insider John Kearon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18), for a total transaction of £320,000 ($418,082.05).

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.