Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €237.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($269.32) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($301.14) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($323.86) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($272.73) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($335.23) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €263.21 ($299.11).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €139.64 ($158.68) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($286.59). The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €188.76 and its 200 day moving average price is €203.08.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.