Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €137.00 by Baader Bank

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €137.00 ($155.68) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SY1. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($131.82) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($156.82) target price on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($138.64) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €122.23 ($138.90).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €119.79 and a 200-day moving average of €118.68. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($83.50).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

