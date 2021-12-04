Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €81.00 Price Target

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €81.00 ($92.05) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on Scout24 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €73.22 ($83.21).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 has a 12 month low of €56.94 ($64.70) and a 12 month high of €73.36 ($83.36). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €61.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €66.63.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.