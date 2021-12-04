B. Riley Weighs in on Gain Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Gain Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will earn ($1.32) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.16). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.43) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $6.52 on Thursday. Gain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Gain Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.77% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GANX. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in Gain Therapeutics by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 65,939 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its position in Gain Therapeutics by 543.3% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 54,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

