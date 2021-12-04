Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($4.40) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sierra Oncology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($4.40) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.27). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.32).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sierra Oncology from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRA opened at $23.20 on Thursday. Sierra Oncology has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $349.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRA. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth about $8,979,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 29.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 295,339 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the second quarter worth about $2,550,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 99,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the third quarter worth about $935,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sierra Oncology news, Director Craig A. Collard bought 5,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $128,542.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 67.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

