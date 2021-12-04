FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Want Want China in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen anticipates that the company will earn $2.70 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Want Want China’s FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Want Want China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WWNTY opened at $41.30 on Thursday. Want Want China has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Want Want China

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

