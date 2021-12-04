William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Below in a report released on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.72.

Shares of FIVE opened at $192.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below has a twelve month low of $153.34 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.86 and a 200-day moving average of $195.95.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.