Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €172.00 ($195.45) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €157.64 ($179.13).

Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($86.75). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €148.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €143.52.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

