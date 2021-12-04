Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €164.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($186.36) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($189.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €159.80 ($181.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €158.41 ($180.02).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €145.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €143.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €130.10 ($147.84) and a 52-week high of €152.65 ($173.47). The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion and a PE ratio of 22.55.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.