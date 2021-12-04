BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a €52.60 ($59.77) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($71.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €64.02 ($72.75).

EPA:BNP opened at €56.17 ($63.83) on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($78.60). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.00.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

