Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €36.00 Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €47.22 ($53.66).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a one year high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

