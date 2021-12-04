Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Down 28.6% in November

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Andrea Electronics stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Andrea Electronics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get Andrea Electronics alerts:

About Andrea Electronics

Andrea Electronics Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of digital microphone products and noise reduction software. It operates through the Patent Monetization, and Andrea Digital Signal Processing (DSP) Microphone and Audio Software Products segments. The Patent Monetization segment comprises of the monetization revenues from intellectual property rights, licensing, and royalties.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Andrea Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrea Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.