Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Down 28.6% in November

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Andrea Electronics stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Andrea Electronics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Andrea Electronics
