Short Interest in ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Rises By 33.2%

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,700 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the October 31st total of 505,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 90.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACLLF opened at $32.74 on Friday. ATCO has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18.

ACLLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised ATCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ATCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

